A TEEN who died following a crash in the Monmouth area this week has been named as Ashley Thomas from the Usk area.

The crash happened in Mitchel Troy Road on Wednesday at around 12.50pm and involved a black Ford Fiesta.

Mr Thomas, aged 19, died at the scene and a 15-year-old girl was taken to the University Hospital of Wales with minor injuries.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash or may have any information relating to it, should call Gwent Police on 101 quoting log: 264 27/12/2017.