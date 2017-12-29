Newport East AM John Griffiths

A healthy and happy New Year to all Argus readers.

Newport has considerable cause for optimism as we look forward to 2018.

Friars Walk, the riverside development, much regeneration and new housing provides a solid base to build upon.

The Convention Centre at the Celtic Manor, new high tech economic development, a proposed new city centre Coleg Gwent campus, Metro integrated transport system for south east Wales and the abolition of Severn crossing tolls all have exciting potential.

Culture and sport add greatly to our quality of life with the wonderful Riverfront, resurgence of the Dragons and Newport County v Leeds in the FA Cup giving much to look forward to.

Internationally, I hope it will be a year of progress in moving towards the world of peace, stability and greater equality which would benefit all of us.

The tragedy of conflict and abject poverty continues to blight many parts of the globe.

Those of us living in stable, relatively wealthy countries have a moral obligation to help those less fortunate.

Amid all the uncertainty and concern people must come together and governments must work together to make communities and countries safer, fairer and more resilient in the face of challenges to come.

Newport West AM Jayne Bryant

As New Year approaches, it’s time to take stock and look forward with hope and anticipation.

A time to think of friends and family who have passed away but never forgotten, to resolve to look after ourselves and think of others more than before.

Over the past year it’s been heartwarming to see so many volunteers and groups in Newport who support people who are going through difficult times.

The role they play along with our public services are crucial.

With an ageing population more people rely on both paid and unpaid carers.

Much of this invaluable effort goes unseen.

I will continue to speak up for the incredible work they do, day in day out.

We have seen new businesses spring up which is positive for the city.

Along with others I will continue to work to protect and attract good quality jobs to Newport.

Having transport links fit for the future both within Newport and around us is vital.

If you have any questions, comments or if I can be of any assistance on any issue please do not hesitate to contact me on 01633 376627 or Jayne.Bryant@assembly.wales Wishing you all a very happy and peaceful 2018.

Torfaen AM Lynne Neagle

A happy New Year to all readers.

It goes without saying that 2017 has been a difficult year for politics and a particularly difficult year in the Welsh Assembly.

But as we begin to look ahead and to think of the opportunities a New Year can bring, I would like to say that I have been proud to represent Torfaen for 18 years.

It is in fighting for the rights of my constituents that I am continually reminded of the values and principles that brought me into politics in the first place.

Those of you that follow life in Cardiff Bay will know, I do not shy away from asking difficult and challenging questions.

I am proud that as chair of the Children, Young People and Education Committee, I have been able to launch an inquiry into the state of mental health services for young people.

I am keen we do all we can to improve the emotional resilience of our young people in Wales. Our children and our young people are our future.

We must support our young people now – and in the future – to achieve their aims and aspirations whether they are New Year resolutions or not.

I wish you all a peaceful and hopeful 2018.

Islwyn AM Rhianon Passmore

I would like to wish my constituents in Islwyn and all the readership of the South Wales Argus a peaceful and prosperous New Year.

As we embark on 2018 we do so with hope in our hearts ready for the challenges and opportunities that lay before us in the year ahead.

I would like to pay particular mention of public servants such as those who work for Caerphilly County Borough Council. These men and women who deliver public services via local government are heroes in times of continued financial pressures being placed upon them.

Over this festive period we have been grateful for the professionalism and dedication of our staff who work in the National Health Service, the emergency services, social care and our armed forces.

I hope that 2018 will mark a turning point where our economy can make the progress we need to ensure our public servants are able to enjoy the pay rise that they deserve.

To all those of who volunteer and contribute to your communities in many varied and quiet ways our gratitude goes out to you. Our society is stronger and enriched when each of us seeks to help others in whatever ways we can.

South Wales East AM Mohammad Asghar

There were 500 more hate crimes in Wales this year compared to last year.

This represents an increase of 22 per cent and the majority of them were racially motivated.

Hate crime offences tend to increase following terrorist attacks such as the ones at Westminster Bridge and at Parsons Green tube station.

In such circumstances it is natural for people to look to politicians and ask what we are doing to tackle hate crime.

We often overlook the good work our communities are doing to reassure people and to encourage greater cohesion.

Following the Parsons Green incident a number of arrests were made across the country including in Cardiff and in Newport.

Members of the Al Noor mosque in Maindee moved quickly to reassure people that strong and diverse local community spirit would continue.

They said: "These people do not represent our views, all of us are British and Britain is our home where we have chosen to live and bring up our families."

"We support and enhance diversity."

I applaud these sentiments and call upon all communities and faiths to work together in 2018 to defeat the scourge of hate crime.

I wish you all a happy New Year.

South Wales East AM David Rowlands

I would like to begin this New Year message with thanking all those who work during the Christmas period to help us remain safe and healthy.

To all those who man our hospitals and ambulance services, our fire brigade and police forces, and a special thanks also to those in our armed forces who’s duties mean they are unable to be with their families over this festive season.

2017 has been a very busy and surprising year on the political scene, with the general election yielding some unexpected results, which could have far reaching effects on the future of our country.

Brexit lumbers on, with growing numbers of people becoming increasingly frustrated at the establishments’ attempts to overthrow the result of the referendum.

Theresa May’s complete capitulation to Brussels demands shows that the Tory party are willing to ignore the will of the people.

We look with bated breath the result of the ongoing negotiations, but given what we have already witnessed, it does not auger well for the future.

We in UKIP are determined to use whatever influence we have to put the interests of the British people first.

Bleddyn Newydd Dda.

A Happy New Year.