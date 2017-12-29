PUBLIC rights of way in Newport are being reviewed.

There are around 186 miles of public rights of way within the Newport City Council area, of which 179.4 miles are footpaths. They were most recently reviewed 10 years ago, and now the council is putting together a revised Rights of Way Improvement Plan, which sets out how the authority manages and improves rights of way.

The new improvement plan will place a greater emphasis on blind or partially sighted people or those with mobility issues, as well as the impact of the previous plan and recent Welsh Government legislation.

A consultation into the review has been launched and will run until Monday, January 15. For more information visit newport.gov.uk/en/Leisure-Tourism/Countryside--Parks/Public-rights-of-way/Public-rights-of-way.aspx

Responses can also be sent to Luke Stacey, Rights of Way and Access Officer, Newport City Council, Civic Centre, Newport, NP20 4UR or emailed to Luke.stacey@newport.gov.uk