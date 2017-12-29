FAMILY tributes have been paid to "the most caring and most generous mum and nanny in the world" who died in a crash on Christmas day.

Gloria Jones, of Blackwood, died in the incident in the Bedfordshire area which involved a Citroen C3 and a beige Vauxhall Astra

The crash happened at around 3.05pm on the A421 between junction 13 of the M1 and Milton Keynes.

Family have released a tribute through Bedfordshire Police crediting the 71-year-old's character and the impact of her death.

"We are absolutely heartbroken; we have lost the most caring and most generous mum and nanny in the world," they said.

"She was the kindest and brightest light. She loved everyone and she was dearly loved by everyone.

"We are completely lost without her."

Ms Jones leaves behind two children and four grandchildren - three boys aged 12, eight and 11 months and a girl aged four.

Police are investigating and anyone with information should call call sergeant Chris Smith on 101 quoting 'Operation Temperance'.