POLICE are re-appealing for information after a man was robbed and assaulted in his own home.

Two men carried out the offence at an address in Tunnel Terrace, Newport, at around 10.30am on Monday, November 20, police confirm.

During the robbery, an elderly man was assaulted and required hospital treatment.

A Gwent Police spokeswoman said: "Officers are particularly keen to speak to the man in the CCTV images as he may hold vital information."

If you recognise this man, call 101 quoting log 166 20/11/2017 17 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.