A CHEESE company based in Blaenavon has developed a new product paying tribute to the coal mining heritage of the area.

The Blaenafon Cheddar Company, based in Broad Street, have previously hit the headlines for maturing five of their cheeses 300ft underground at the Big Pit National Mining Museum.

While the cheese is normally sealed in a velvety black wax, their new range ‘black gold’ uses natural charcoal in the coating and coconut husk for the black colouring.

After being matured deep in the Big Pit mineshaft, each piece of the award-winning Pwll Mawr cheese variant is moulded into a lump and served in a mock coal sack.

Blaenafon Cheddar Company’s co-owner Susan Fiander-Woodhouse, said the product reflects the company’s ethos of “keeping tourism alive in the town and creating amazing products around its story”.

While the idea stemmed from The Voice star Ragsy who called for the company to make a ‘black cheese for Wales’, she said, it evolved into a way of “telling the story” of the men underground.

“A lot of people don’t believe that it’s matured underground and that it’s a gimmick,” she said.

“I have been in the cheese business for 22 years learning about different cheeses around the world and temperatures for maturing and Big Pit is perfect for doing what we do.”

Referencing the Blaenavon World Heritage site, she added: “Wanting to bring people to our wonderful town through a story and through a site is very important to us as a family business.”

Blaenafon Cheddar Company was set up in 2006 after the town was made a World Heritage Site and the name of its most famous culinary export has grown alongside it.

Over the years, the family-run firm has won many awards for its cheeses, regularly exhibited at major food festivals across the UK and hosted heritage tours in Blaenavon.

Its products have also been given to the Welsh rugby team, Formula One legend Michael Schumacher and even Prince Charles during the Royal Welsh Show in 2013.

The ‘black gold’ cheese will be officially launched in January alongside a new website.

