THE newest member of the Welsh Assembly has been sworn in.

Ukip’s Mandy Jones was sworn in as North Wales AM on Friday following the resignation of Independent member Nathan Gill earlier in the week.

No by-election was held as Mr Gill was elected as a regional member for Ukip. Although he later quit the party to sit as an Independent, his resignation from the Assembly means Ms Jones, who was next on Ukip’s list for the region, is automatically selected to fill his place.

Speaking after she was sworn in at the Assembly’s Colwyn Bay office, Ms Jones said: “I am extremely grateful and honoured to have the opportunity to be the AM for North Wales.

“I live here, I raised my children here and I promise to serve this region to the best of my ability.

“I will work hard on your behalf by supporting local businesses in delivering good jobs and campaigning for better local health and transport services in north Wales.”

Ukip Wales leader Neil Hamilton said: "UKIP is stronger with an additional member in the National Assembly and on the front foot in Wales.

"We are looking forward to 2018, where we will be even more active and vocal, as we continue to stand up for the people of Wales against the cosy Cardiff Bay consensus.”