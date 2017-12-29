A SERIES of documents briefing then-Islwyn MP Neil Kinnock on what would be expected of him as prime minister if Labour won the 1992 General Election have been released.

The documents declassified this week and released by the National Archives show how Downing Street prepared for the possibility of a Labour government in the run up to the election.

As well as briefings on current issues such as Ireland, Europe and the economy, the documents also set out how Mr Kinnock, who was elected as Bedwellty MP in 1970, and then as MP for Islwyn when Parliamentary constituencies were reorganised in 1983, would be expected to conduct himself if elected as prime minister.

In one of the documents then-prime minister’s principle private secretary Andrew Turnbullsaid: “You will find that there are a lot of costs which are not borne by the office but which you will incur simply by virtue of being prime minister.

“You will spend a lot more on clothes than if you were a private citizen.

“Mrs Kinnock likewise, especially for formal occasions.”

The documents also set out how Mr Kinnock’s wife Glenys was expected to play a more active role in politics than then-prime minister John Major’s wife Norma had and suggested allocating a member of the Downing Street press office to manage her affairs.

Although Labour gained 42 seats in the election, winning 30.8 per cent of the vote, John Major’s Conservative Party ultimately held onto power.

Mr Kinnock who had served as Labour leader since October 1983, quit shortly after the election. He continued to serve as Islwyn MP until 1995, when he stepped down. Today he serves in the House of Lords. His son Steven was elected as Labour MP for Aberavon in 2015.