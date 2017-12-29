A COMPLAINT against a Torfaen branch of a global pizza chain, Dominos, has gone viral after a customer shared an image on social media of food trays stacked on the floor.

Beckie Forrest, of Northville, said she was “disgusted” at her experience at Cwmbran’s branch on Boxing Day evening and posted it on Facebook.

The post – which has been shared by nearly one thousand people, and liked 328 times – claimed staff “threw” pizza trays on the floor “whilst standing all over them”.

The post read: “To say I’m disgusted with your Dominos store in Cwmbran is an understatement.

“I’m shocked and disappointed in your store and cannot believe it is a hygiene rating of five.

“If you were inspected tonight it certainly wouldn’t be.”

Ms Forrest said she had contacted Torfaen council about the trays because she said they posed a “serious health hazard”.

“I work in Valentines in Pontnewydd village so I know all about the rules of health and safety and keeping the kitchens hazard free,” she added.

“Other people entered the store saw the mess and walked out.

“I should have done the same.”

A spokeswoman for Dominos said in response: “A stack of ‘oven hot’ pizza bake trays inadvertently toppled onto the floor.

“The trays were too hot for our colleagues to handle and were allowed to cool, prior to being washed and then thoroughly sanitised by our standard oven drying process at 200c plus.”