I HOPE readers had an enjoyable Christmas and were able to spend some quality time with family and friends.

Many residents will no doubt continue to enjoy the festivities over the coming days, and so our community safety team are encouraging those enjoying an evening out to make sure they get home safely, with the launch of a new campaign called ‘Who’s Taking You Home Tonight?’.

The campaign aims to highlight the potential outcomes that could result from inappropriate behaviour such as drunkenness, violence, driving under the influence or using unlicensed taxis.

We of course want people to enjoy themselves and have a good time this festive season, but we also need to make people aware of the consequences that could arise from making bad decisions.

People should think carefully about who’s taking them home tonight, and the impact their behaviour could have on others.

Readers will also have noticed that there have been minor changes to refuse and recycling collection dates over the Christmas period and this will continue into the first few days of the New Year.

Details of revised collection dates can be found on the council’s website.

I’d also like to thank all those residents who have done their bit by recycling as much as possible over this period – your efforts are very much appreciated and go a long way to helping us achieve our recycling targets.

Finally, finishing off on the festive theme, I would like to say a huge thank you to the many, many residents, businesses and local organisations who supported our annual Operation Santa appeal.

This year’s appeal supported almost 800 local children who are not supported by any other appeal.

It was truly heart-warming to see the generosity of people, who have helped to make Christmas special for these children.

I wish all readers a happy and healthy new year and offer my warm wishes for 2018.