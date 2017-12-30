A JUSTGIVING page has been set up to help a man, who is believed to be homeless, after he was thrown to the ground by a bouncer outside a nightclub.

Footage taken by a member of the public on Tuesday evening shows a man being thrown to the ground outside The Flourmill, in High Street, Blackwood.

The video is taken after the man is believed to have left the club. It also shows his bag being thrown by another member of the door staff.

Hundreds of people have taken to social media, offering their support to the man - who is believed to be called Jason.

And yesterday a Justgiving page was set up, with a target of raising £500.

The statement on the page says: “If you can afford to give a pound or two I think it would be great to restore this man’s faith in human kind.

“I just want to try to show him that people do care and just because he had no home he is still human and did not deserve that awful treatment.”

Student Adrian Lewis said he planned to donate £20.

“It has been set up to help Jason,” said Mr Lewis.

“What happened is not on.

“He may have been thrown out of the club but that does not mean he should be thrown to the ground.

“I am going to donate £20 - it will mean a lot to him.”

Ieuan Jones, 20, from Blackwood, added:

He said: “I’m supporting the Justgiving page because I feel that what happened to the homeless man was a disgusting abuse of power.

“I feel it’s the least I could do when donating as the old man has little to nothing at all and I feel it was a nice gesture.”

The page has currently raised £350.

Following the incident, The Flourmill suspended three members of staff and its security firm issued a statement, saying the man had been throwing bottles and spitting at people.

Gwent Police are still appealing for information on the assault.

To make a donation, visit www.gofundme.com/4x7cu5k