AS Newport County AFC prepare to take on Cheltenham Town today - ahead of a home match against Exeter City on New Year's Day - it is worth pausing a while to think back on an amazing year for the club.

The so-called 'great escape' engineered by Michael Flynn and his players after he took temporary charge last March following the sacking of Graham Westley, has understandably become part of the club's history.

Equally impressive however, though less frenetically and nail-bitingly so, is the way in which Flynn has taken the club on in the aftermath of that famous day at Rodney Parade in May when League Two survival was secured at the very last.

Deservedly appointed on a full-time basis soon afterwards, Flynn spent the summer rebuilding and reshaping his squad while the playing surface at Rodney Parade underwent a similar transformation.

Seven wins and three draws from the first 13 league games had County in the play-off places, and though things have stuttered somewhat recently - two wins and five draws in 11 matches see the club in 10th place - it remains well placed.

Already this season the club has 35 points, more than twice the amount it had mustered 12 months ago.

At the close of 2016, County had just 17 points from a meagre four wins and five draws, and were rooted to the foot of the table, a return to non-league football seemingly imminent.

While those involved cannot rest on their laurels amid the hustle and bustle of a League Two season, it feels appropriate to issue a resounding "well done!" to everyone involved.

This Bank Holiday weekend's fixtures must be the focus of course, but anticipation is building for the home FA Cup third round tie versus Leeds United on January 7, just reward for progress made during 2017.

And Flynn says he has "loads set up" for the January transfer window, so here's hoping the good work continues in 2018.