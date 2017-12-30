A MAN who lost his three-month-old puppy after it fell into a hole during a walk has said he is devastated but wants to warn people of potential dangers when walking their dogs.

Julian Phillips, of Malpas, was walking his three-month-old Staffordshire Bull Terrier Romeo with his sister-in-law's dog Lola from Bettws towards Rogerstone along one of the Fourteen Locks canal routes yesterday evening when Romeo fell into a hole.

The 27-year-old said Romeo was walking alongside him one minute but the next he had disappeared.



He called South Wales Fire and Rescue to the scene to try and help find his puppy, but says it was too late to rescue Romeo and he is now presumed dead.

Mr Phillips said: "It was such a shock because one minute Romeo was walking beside me and the next he was gone.



"The hole itself seems to be where the mechanism would have been to open the gates but it hasn't been removed or covered up over the years.



"I am absolutely devastated. The fire brigade came out but it was apparently a 15 foot drop and as there was water in there he (Romeo) was probably swept away. He is assumed to have passed away.



"It's awful."

Mr Phillips said he will try to find out who takes responsibility for maintaining the route but for now he said wants to raise awareness to other dog walkers who use a similar route.

"I’m distraught and feel that other dog walkers should be made aware of the dangers of this when walking along the canal," he said.

"I can't fault the fire brigade, there were around 10 fire officers there and they checked the canal, drains and nearby farms to see if they could locate Romeo.



"It's about raising the awareness and making sure this doesn't happen to anyone else."