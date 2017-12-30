THE day hospice at St David's Hospice Care's headquarters in Newport resounds with animated conversation, laughter, and - on the morning the Argus paid a visit - impromptu song, in the form of a nurse-led Delilah.

With the sun streaming in and the atmosphere relaxed, this felt as removed from the traditionally sombre image of a hospice as could be.

But that is the point - and it strikes at the heart of the myth that still persists for many about the very word 'hospice'.

No hushed and sombre place this - this is where people who might otherwise find themselves isolated by the circumstances of their cancer or whatever incurable illness they may have, come to find company, form friendships, relax.

As well as chat, games, arts and crafts, visiting musicians and speakers, there is a opportunity to get one's hair done or indulge in a little pampering through complementary therapy.

The latter services are provided by members of St David's Hospice Care's small army of volunteers, in rooms provided specifically for the purpose.

Day hospice nurse manager Helen Fessey was a clinical nurse specialist working in the community in Newport for St David's for eight-and-a-half years, before taking on her current role.

"That was three years ago. This job was going and I felt it would be something fresh, but doing what I love," she said.

"The day hospice hasn't been run by a clinical nurse specialist before and I felt I could transfer my skills, as a nurse who could symptom manage and offer emotional and psychological support. I could continue that at a therapeutic level in a social context."

Day hospice referrals come from the clinical nurse specialists.

"We have bathing facilities - people might not be able to do that at home - and also a hairdresser and complementary therapists," said Mrs Fessey.

"Some people feel very isolated when they have a cancer diagnosis, or chronic ill health. Here they can support one another, and friendships are formed.

"The discharge path is the difficult part of the job, because people do not want to leave. Through being here, they have got that social link.

"People say how can you work in a hospice, it must be really difficult - but it's a fun place and it's a privilege to work here, with a fantastic team.

"The focus is on the patients having a lovely day, but I have a day hospice caseload and if I see that a patient is less well, I can act on that.

"These are palliative care patients, but not to the extent that they need a clinical nurse specialist to visit them at home.

"It's about helping the patients to be as well as they can be for as long as they can be."

The day hospice at St David's Malpas headquarters runs three days a week - Mondays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays - and there is also a support cafe and open door drop-in on Tuesdays.

The charity also runs a day hospice at Panteg on Fridays, at Usk House in Brecon on Wednesdays and Thursdays, and at Ysbyty Ystrad Fawr in Ystrad Mynach on Mondays and Tuesdays.

Helping ensure the patients have a fun day, while ensuring their care needs are met while they are at the day hospice, are healthcare assistants Julie Morris and Alison Williams.

"It is a lovely team, we work really well together, and there's such a warmth here," said Mrs Morris, who also works at the Ysbyty Ystrad Fawr and Panteg day hospices. You learn to read the room, the atmosphere, and work from there, but the ultimate aim is for people to have a fun day, to go home having enjoyed their time here.

Mrs Williams, who has worked in the day hospice since it opened at St David's Hospice Care's Blackett Avenue, Malpas, headquarters five years ago, said patients "forge friendships quite quickly in this environment."

"There can be sadness too, when a friend dies, but it is important that people don't become isolated. The day hospice is a form of social therapy," she said.

Volunteers have a key role to play in supporting the day hospice nursing team. For complementary therapist Jane Edwards, it is a case of "giving something back", having had family members with cancer.

"There was nothing like this really on offer for them, but this is a wonderful service. We offer a range of therapies to help patients cope with the effects of medication, anxiety, insomnia. Relaxation is the aim.

"Each treatment is patient-specific, and put together thorough consultation by nurse and therapist."

Clive Morgan, a driver for St David's, brings patients to and from the day hospice, and sees first hand the nursing care given to patients, as well as getting involved in activities too.

"I was a factory worker and was looking for a change. My daughter put me on to this job, and I've been here 15 years," he said.

"It's about making the patients' day as happy as possible. That sounds basic, but it's a huge thing. Some people who come here don't get out of the house otherwise."

Cancer patient Margaret Walker, of Newport, was referred to the day hospice by her clinical nurse specialist Louise Taylor and admits she did not want to come at first.

"Louise said "we are going to keep you as well as we can for as long as we can" and S David's have been really, really good," said Mrs Walker.

"I didn't want to come, but said I would try it, and the staff and other patients are so nice.

"I come every week now and I love it, it is a pleasure.

"I can speak to Helen if there is something I need to talk about - she is wonderful, and it is different to speaking to your family."

For more information, and to donate, visit https://www.justgiving.com/campaigns/charity/sdf/sponsor-nurse