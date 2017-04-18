Review of the Year 2017 - March and April

March 8:

ELEVEN points adrift at the bottom of League Two and facing relegation from the Football League, Newport County AFC sacked Graham Westley and appointed the club's third manager of a terrible season.

Enter Mike Flynn, who helped County gain promotion to the Football League as a player, and who pledged to do all he could as a manager to prevent the club being relegated from it.

Thus began a rollercoaster two-month battle, 12 matches to close the gap, allied to the vital task of instilling the required belief into a squad that had managed just six wins from 29 games in all competitions to date.

"I probably had my greatest football moment with this club at Wembley (when County beat Wrexham to gain promotion to Football League in May 2013)," Flynn told the Argus ahead of his first match in charge.

"I don't want to have my worst moment with the club at the end of the season. I'm a realist, it's a tall order, but I'm also very positive."

Three days after Westley's sacking, Flynn coached County to a 2-1 win at Crewe Alexandra, Joss Labadie's 89th minute winner halting a seven-match winless streak. A second successive away win came at Morecambe three days later, courtesy of a Ryan Bird penalty.

Defeats to Blackpool and Portsmouth, either side of a draw against Luton Town, halted momentum, but others were slipping up towards the foot of the table too. All was not lost.

April dawned with County six points from safety with seven games to play and fans continued to believe a great escape was a possibility.

A hat-trick of 1-0 wins - against Crawley Town, Exeter City and Yeovil Town - moved County within a point of safety by mid-April.

A 6-1 Easter Monday drubbing at Plymouth Argyle, confirming their hosts' promotion to League One, was dismissed by Flynn as a "blip", and with fellow strugglers Hartlepool United also losing, the gap remained one point.

Bird scored again in a 1-0 home win against Accrington Stanley on April 22, lifting County out of the relegation zone with two matches left, but Flynn warned that, despite rising the club's progress, "we've done nothing yet."

His caution proved right when County lost 2-1 at promotion-chasing Carlisle United on April 29, after having taken the lead, though they remained above the relegation zone due to Hartlepool's 1-0 defeat at Cheltenham Town.

One game remained, at Rodney Parade against Notts County, to complete possibly the greatest escape from relegation in Football League history - and if the progress that had been made since March was remarkable in itself, the events of that May 6 afternoon would be scarcely believable.

March 1:

THE month began with news of a life sentence for hotel worker Andrew Saunders, of Castleton, for the murders of his former girlfriend Zoe Morgan, 21, and her new partner Lee Simmons, 33, in Cardiff city centre in September 2016.

Twenty-one-year-old Saunders was told he must serve a minimum of 23 years and four months behind bars for his crimes - the couple were slain outside the Matalan store on the capital's Queen Street as they arrived for work - described by the judge Justice Nicola Davies as "savage and senseless" with an impact on the victims' families that was "impossible to measure".

The sentence passed on former Bassaleg School pupil Saunders was subsequently referred to the Attorney General amid claims that it was too lenient. But it was decided that the matter would not be passed to the Court of Appeal for consideration.

March 1:

ARGUS readers displayed their customary generosity and kindness by making Marjorie Ovens' 100th birthday extra special.

Mrs Ovens, of Newport, was sent hundreds of birthday cards after her friend Ros Strickland told the Argus that the resident of the Eleanor Hodson House Nursing Home in Caerleon had no children, and after her husband's death had lost touch with living relatives.

Visitors on her landmark day included the Mayor and Mayoress of Newport, children at Llantarnam School - who gave her handmade cards - and strangers from places as diverse as Cardiff, Nantyglo and Bargoed who had been touched by her story.

"I cannot believe the kindness of people. The response was tremendous," said Mrs Strickland.

March 4:

BUILDINGS at the former University of South Wales campus at Caerleon were awarded Grade Two listed status by Cadw, following a campaign to have them protected from demolition, planned as part of a major redevelopment.

The 100-year-old former former Caerleon Teacher Training College, the principal's residence, the gate piers, and the caretaker's/gardener's lodge were listed, a decision which thrilled Caerleon Civic Society.

A major housing development proposed for the site is going through the planning process.

March 9:

FEARS were voiced about the long term future of Newport RFC and Rodney Parade, with the Welsh Rugby Union (WRU) on the brink of taking over the running of Newport Gwent Dragons.

Under the proposed deal, the WRU would own the Dragons and Rodney Parade, and the rumour mill regarding the future set-up was in overdrive.

Dragons chairman Martin Hazell however, made it clear that a WRU takeover was the only way of keeping rugby at Rodney Parade, with "bankruptcy" the alternative.

Later in the month, WRU chief Martyn Phillips said that a takeover was down to a matter of trust, but he believed it was the only way forward for the Dragons.

Newport RFC shareholders held the key, but a deal agreed between the union and the Dragons required a 75 per cent 'yes' vote.

March 10:

HUMAN remains found in Wentwood Reservoir earlier in the winter were confirmed to be those of Sandie Bowen, murdered by husband Michael Bowen in August 1997.

She had disappeared from their home at Llandogo after he discovered she had been having an affair. The following June he was found guilty of her murder despite her body not having been found.

Bowen admitted responsibility for her death in 2002 but refused to reveal where her body was. He was released in 2015.

Mrs Bowen's daughter Anita Giles said she was "relieved" the mystery was ended, adding: "My family and I can finally have closure and I can lay my mum to rest."

March 15:

MORE than £15,500 had been raised towards funding around £35,000 of alternative treatment for cancer, for Newport woman Caroline Bader.

Miss Bader, 49, had been told that her latest cancer - the disease had been found in her spine and liver -was inoperable. She had been diagnosed with breast cancer in 2012 and underwent a mastectomy the following year.

She had friends had been raising money through a series of events and a fundraising page, the latter set up by close friend Andrea Abdie who said; "She is like a sister to me. I would do absolutely anything for her."

March 23:

A BID was launched to try to secure £8 million of Heritage Lottery funding for a programme of improvements, maintenance and repairs to keep Newport's Transporter Bridge in pristine operating condition.

The city council's plan, backed by the Friends of Newport Transporter Bridge, detailed essential and ongoing repairs, gondola improvements, and bigger and better visitor facilities.

The Grade One listed bridge, built in 1906, is one of just five such structures worldwide that remain operational.

March 27:

NEWPORT became the home of a "world class" statistics facility, with the opening of the Office for National Statistics' £17 million Date Science Campus.

Set up to use new data sources and technologies, and to provide statistics for policymakers and businesses on the UK economic and society, the campus was, said managing director Tom Smith, set to cement Newport's reputation as the home of "data science" and "world class statistics."

April 6:

THE family of Cerys Yemm paid tribute to a "beautiful, kind and caring daughter" after an inquest into her death in November 2014 at the hands of Matthew Williams.

Miss Yemm, 22, of Oakdale, was killed by Williams - recently released from prison, and with a troubled history of drug abuse and crime - at the Sirhowy Arms Hotel in Argoed, where he had been housed after he left prison.

Senior coroner for Gwent David Bowen told the jury they could only conclude that Miss Yemm had been unlawfully killed.

Williams, 34, died shortly after his arrest, during which he had been tasered. His death was determined to be a "culmination of illicit drug use and struggle against restraint."

Miss Yemm's family said many questions remained unanswered, not least concerning Williams' release from prison. Williams' family said there had been failings in the mental health, housing and criminal justice systems in relation to their son.

April 13:

THE 123-year-old Market Hall cinema in Brynmawr was set to reopen, after being closed four months earlier amid fears over asbestos contamination in a roof space during work to install a second screen.

The charity-run cinema lost around £100,000 during the closure and at times it was feared it might not reopen. But after thorough testing it received the all-clear and plans were being made to screen film once more.

April 18:

PRIME Minister Theresa May announced plans for a general election, to take place on June 8, stating that Britain needed "certainty, stability and strong leadership" following the EU referendum the previous summer.

Explaining her decision - the announcement took many by surprise - Mrs May said the country was coming together regarding Brexit, "but Westminster is not."

April 25:

THE family of disabled teenager Megan Martin spoke of their delight that the 19-year-old, from Coed Eva, Cwmbran, had spoken for the first time, after thousands of pounds had been raised to fund speech and language therapy sessions.

Miss Martin, who lives with cerebral palsy and epilepsy, "overwhelmed and astounded" her family by calling her sister Kylie by her first name, out of the blue.

"We made sure she said it twice, just so we weren't mistaken. It was so amazing to witness it. I felt proud, gobsmacked and completely overwhelmed," said Kylie.

April 26:

HUNDREDS of police officers raided addresses across Newport in a dawn operation targeting the supply of illegal drugs.

The raids comprised the second phase of Operation Jewel, Gwent Police's largest ever drug operation, and they followed a similar series of raids early in February.

Several dozen arrests were made during each series of raids, the majority subsequently resulting in convictions for drug-related offences.

April 27:

THE Welsh Government was criticised in a damning Wales Audit Office report for failings in relation to decisions to invest public money into the Circuit of Wales project at Ebbw Vale.

An appraisal of information upon which a decision was made to make a £2m grant to the Heads of the Valleys Development Company, which was behind the scheme, was "flawed", the report concluded.

Some of the money was used to buy a company that subsequently went bust.

Under a loan guarantee agreement, the Welsh Government also had to pay out more than £7.3m to the company's bank, as the latter could not repay it.

The report said that without private investment it was unlikely the company would be able to pay any of the £7.3m back to the Welsh Government.

April 29:

HEADMASTER Tim Williams was handed the keys to the new £25.5 million Islwyn High School at Oakdale.

Set to become a permanent home for pupils of the former Pontllanfraith and Oakdale comprehensive schools, it was due to open in a matter of weeks.

Mr Williams said that though he felt he had come to know the lay-out "inside out" during the building period, "I feel it will truly become a school when all of our pupils arrive."