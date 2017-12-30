A WEATHER warning has been issued for parts of Gwent ahead of Storm Dylan’s arrival this evening,

While forecasters are warning of gales of 80mph in Scotland and Northern Ireland, Wales could see winds of up to 50mph and flooding.

The Met Office have issued a yellow warning for heavy rain which covers all Gwent areas – Blaenau Gwent, Caerphilly, Monmouthshire, Newport and Torfaen.

The warning is in place between 6pm on Saturday and 9am on Sunday and warns of rising water levels and heavy rain with as much as 15-25mm.

Some spots in South Wales could even see 30-40mm of rainfall.

Much of the heavy rain will take place over three hours on Sunday morning, the Met Office’s chief forecaster said.

The yellow weather warning adds: “Bus and train services will probably be affected along with spray and flooding on some roads making journey times longer.

“Flooding of a few homes and businesses is also possible.”

For more information, visit: www.metoffice.gov.uk/public/weather/warnings/