AN air ambulance and heavy emergency service presence was reported in a Newport street this afternoon when a patient was taken to hospital.

Eyewitnesses said six police cars, firefighters from South Wales Fire and Rescue and Welsh Ambulance Service attended Claremont, Malpas, at around 3.45pm.

Picture: Kate Mcdougall and Trinity Hawkins.

Pictures also show an air ambulance landing in the grounds of Malpas Park Primary School.

An eyewitness, who preferred to remain anonymous, saw police and paramedics entering a property in Claremont.

A Welsh Ambulance Service spokesman confirmed they recieved reports at 3.08pm and attended with a rapid response vehicle and ambulance.

The spokesman added a male was taken to the Royal Gwent Hospital via emergency ambulance.