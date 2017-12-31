As the year draws to a close, it is a good time to reflect on the events of the last twelve months and look ahead to the year to come.

2018 offers us new opportunities and a chance to build on the progress we have made this year, and over the past two decades of devolution.

There are certainly challenges and uncertainty ahead, but many reasons for optimism too.

I look forward to my ministerial team and I driving forward our ambitious plans for Wales – focusing on growing the economy, creating jobs, supporting our public services and improving the day-to-day lives of the people of Wales.

I want 2018 to be a year that unites us – a year in which we celebrate all we have in common and work together to build the fair, open, prosperous nation that we all want Wales to become.

I wish you and your families a very happy, healthy and peaceful New Year.