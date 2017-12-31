IT'S not long until our first ever South Wales Argus Camera Club exhibition.

More than 100 photographs have been submitted for the upcoming event which will begin on January 12 until January 24 in The Riverfront in Newport.

The exhibition is being held to coincide with the Wales Theatre Awards which are being held at the Riverfront on January 24.

The theme for the exhibition is 'performance'. And includes photos from street performances to dogs performing tricks in their local park.

There are now more than 1,850 members in the South Wales Argus Camera Club.

Along with thousands of fantastic photos that our members have shared with us they have also shared tips and tricks for the perfect shot.

Why not join us? Visit www.facebook.com/groups/argusphotosgroup/

