As Assembly Members we have the privilege of being in a position to make a meaningful difference to the lives of the people of Wales.

My New Year’s resolution will be to carry that mantra into 2018, and concentrate on the things that bring us together rather than things that drive us apart.

As a country we are often accused of looking at our feet rather than at the horizon.

Let’s make 2018 the year that we challenge that narrative and look ahead to the opportunities in front of us.

New Year’s Day is a hopeful time, as we mark the passing of one year and look ahead to a healthier and happy new one.

It is a time of positivity, and a time to be open to change.

2017 was a difficult year in so many ways.

Yet it was in the very depths of adversity that we witnessed the best of human nature – and the true strength of community spirit.

The Assembly itself also witnessed great tragedy, but we have to continue to look forward and reach for the more positive future that’s just around the corner.

Above all, we must remember that in spite of our political differences there is much that binds us together.

There are huge opportunities ahead for this country and there will be times when our ability to come together will serve the people of Wales far better than working in isolation.

Wishing everyone across Wales and the United Kingdom the very best for 2018.