POLICE have issued a warning about the dangers of using a banned legal high.

Officers in Abergavenny reported that a number of empty Nitrous Oxide canisters being found around Bailey Park in the town.

They took to social media to highlight the dangers of the gas.

Nitrous oxide, which is more commonly known as laughing gas or 'hippy crack', is usually used to numb pain during medical procedures such as dental work.

It is also added to car engines to increase their power output.

Use of the gas for recreational purposes has resulted in deaths due to a lack of oxygen. The risk is greater if the gas is consumed in an enclosed space or if a substantial amount is rapidly used.

Nitrous oxide is covered by the Psychoactive Substances Act and is illegal to supply for its psychoactive effect, but there is an exemption for when used for medical purposes.

For more information about the gas and the dangers of its use visit www.talktofrank.com/drug/nitrous-oxide.