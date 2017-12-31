CHRISTMAS and New Year is a time of year that most of us look forward to, but for many people it is a season associated with sadness, despair and loneliness.

While we enjoy the festive songs, novelty hot drinks and decorating our trees, for many the holiday season only highlights how lonely they feel.

According to Age UK, almost one million older people say they feel lonelier at Christmas.

What’s more, a recent report by the Jo Cox Loneliness Commission found that loneliness can be just as bad for your health as smoking 15 cigarettes a day.

Feeling isolated can increase the risk of premature death by a third.

The British Red Cross, Action For Children and Carers UK say children, single parents, refugees and carers are also vulnerable.

With so many people across the country set to face spending Christmas Day alone, it is clear loneliness is an epidemic.

Age UK also found that 3.6 million people aged 65 and over said that their television was their main form of company.

With a rise in the use of technology and social media, people are seemingly spending less time with each other – and none are more impacted by this than the elderly.

It doesn’t have to be this way.

There are so many ways we can help.

The Campaign to End Loneliness suggested twelve ways to help tackle loneliness this Christmas, from hosting community events to get into the festive spirit, to inviting a neighbour who lives alone around for dinner on Christmas Day.

A simple ‘hello’ as you pass someone in the street could have make their day.

This year ‘The Great Get Together’ – set up in memory of Jo Cox, who campaigned against loneliness – hosted a Christmas event.

Between the 24th and 26th December, people across the country participated in ‘Mince Pie Moments’ with their neighbours and community.

Nobody should spend Christmas alone.

So this year, let’s spare a thought, a mince pie, or even a place at the dinner table for those in our communities for whom this may not always be the happiest time of year.