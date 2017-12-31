A PROCESSION held annually to celebrate the birth of the Prophet Muhammad took place in Newport today.

Dozens of people took part in the event, which began at the Al-Noor Mosque on Harrow Road, in the city’s Maindee area, and crossed the Town Bridge before ending at the Jamia Mosque on Commercial Road in Pill, a distance approaching two miles.

The Prophet’s birthday, known as Mawlid, takes place in Rabi’ al-awwal, the third month of the Islamic calendar.

It is considered by Muslims across the world to be one of the most important events in that calendar.

The aim of the procession, which has been held annually in Newport for several years, the first having been in 2012 - is to spread a message of peace and harmony.

Similar events take place across the UK, including in London.

The procession is also intended to be a community celebration, and some of those taking part carried banners indicating its purpose.

After it finished, hundreds of people gathered for prayers and speeches at the Jamia Mosque.