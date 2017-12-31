A RUGBY star and his business partner are celebrating their last night as landords of a famous Newport pub tonight.

Lewis Evans and Richard Davenport took over The Lamb, located on Bridge St in Newport in July 2016.

New Year's Eve is their last night as landlords and they plan to celebrate tonight.

Mr Evans said: "The last 18 months have been good fun and we have enjoyed our time, but it’s time for a change.

“We do it with a heavy heart, but it is time to move on.

"I need concentrate on rugby and Richard needs to focus on his new job."

He explained that the brewery who own the pub plan to keep the pub open and he said: “We both love the pub and hope someone takes it on.

“I wish any new landlords all the best."

The pair will be celebrating tonight and plan to ring in 2018 at the pub.

He said: “We plan to have a nice send-off tonight, and call in the New Year.

He added: “Everyone is welcome, it will be nice to see some old and familiar faces.”