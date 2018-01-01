OUR annual education awards are proving to be as popular as ever, with schools across the region being nominated for South Wales Argus Schools and Education Awards.

Following the success of last year’s inaugural event, we recently launched our 2018 awards with more nominations flooding in for schools doing amazing work across Gwent.

Coed Eva Primary in Cwmbran won the Primary School of the Year title in the 2017 awards, while the Secondary School of the Year Award went to Newport's John Frost School.

One of the schools nominated for the 2018 Secondary School of the Year Award is Caerleon Comprehensive School.

Head teacher Lana Picton said: "We are truly thankful for this nomination. It serves as recognition of the hard work of our pupils and our staff at the school."

If you know a school that deserves the title in 2018 then you can nominate them now on our website.

The winner of each category will then go forward for the School of the Year title.

Hussain Bayoomi, managing director of the South Wales Argus, said: "The aim of the awards is simple; to honour the achievements by everyone from head teachers to teacher, lecturers and teaching assistants in our primary, secondary schools, colleges and the university in South Wales.

"We are inviting readers, schools, parents, local education authorities or anyone with an interest in education to nominate their teachers, teaching assistants, tutors, and mentors for the chance to win an award.

"We also want to see entries about those school and inspirational staff who go the extra mile, those that who break down barriers and those whose impact is felt in the community around them.”

The awards, which are being held in partnership with the University of South Wales, will honour the work being done in the education sector.

Broadcaster Roy Noble will host the awards event which will take place on March 8 at Chepstow Racecourse.

The 15 award categories are open to people working within the Gwent area of Monmouthshire, Torfaen, Blaenau Gwent, Newport and Caerphilly.

Anyone can send in a nomination for free, just fill in the form on our website: southwalesargus.co.uk/schoolsand educationawards.

The deadline for nominations is 5pm, on January 12.