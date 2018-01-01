UPDATE: 12.58pm.

A witness, who preferred to remain anonymous, said that Gwent Police have “pulled the plug” and the event has now stopped.

The witness added that they have helped party-goers to a nearby train station after they became “stranded” at the British site.

UPDATE: 12.40pm.

This is a video submitted from the rave at the ETM factory at around 12.10pm today.

UPDATE: 12.20pm

Councillor Giles Davies, of Abersychan ward, has commented on the rave at the British site.

"Surprised that ravers from all throughout the country have chose #abersychanward as their venue.

"My concerns now is that party goers leave the site safely and that the site is properly secured to prevent access in future.

"Thanks to Gwent Police for monitoring the situation."

UPDATE: 12.05pm.

Here is some more Twitter reaction about the ongoing situation.

UPDATE: 11.30am

Force duty inspector with Gwent Police Ryan Francis has confirmed on Twitter that the event will "end soon".

UPDATE:

Snatchwood ward councillor Gwyn Jenkins has provided this drone photo of the rave site.

He said: “As a long-time advocate of the British I know that the site is dangerous as I have been there.

“The loud music is annoying people definitely. I just hope nothing is damaged and nobody is hurt”.

He added that cars are circumventing the Gwent Police blockade by driving on a dirt track.

Pictures: Gwyn Jenkins

UPDATE

The rave has attracted opposition from nearby residents with more than 240 Facebook comments on the Talywain, Garndiffaith, Abersychan and Varteg Resident Group.

Former Abersychan councillor Wayne Tomlinson has lived in the British area for more than 22 years.

Speaking to the Argus, he has raised concerns about the factory, describing it as “dangerous” and called for Gwent Police to do more to control the rave.

As previously reported, Torfaen County Borough Council ringfenced listed buildings in the British last year over public safety and vandalism concerns.

This included the former engine house and National Coal Board buildings. 

Mr Tomlinson added residents are concerned about the “mess left behind” and that the rave backs the case for Torfaen council to ringfence the entire British site.

Pastor John, of Noddfa Baptist Church in Abersychan, was also woken by the loud music.

GWENT Police are at the scene of an illegal rave which is taking place in the former ETM factory at the British site in Talywain, Torfaen.

According to reports from witnesses, around 1,000 people have been there all night to bring in the New Year. 

Gwent Police have blocked off access to the site for vehicles on Farm Road but more than one hundred cars are parked leading to the site.

Our reporter Chris Binding was at the scene at 9am and said more people were still arriving.

We also recieved reports that Gwent Police blocked off access to the Big Arch at around 4.30am this morning

Gwent Police are still in attendance and have been contacted for comment. 