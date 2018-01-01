UPDATE: 12.58pm.

A witness, who preferred to remain anonymous, said that Gwent Police have “pulled the plug” and the event has now stopped.

The witness added that they have helped party-goers to a nearby train station after they became “stranded” at the British site.

UPDATE: 12.40pm.

This is a video submitted from the rave at the ETM factory at around 12.10pm today.

UPDATE: 12.20pm

Councillor Giles Davies, of Abersychan ward, has commented on the rave at the British site.

"Surprised that ravers from all throughout the country have chose #abersychanward as their venue.

"My concerns now is that party goers leave the site safely and that the site is properly secured to prevent access in future.

"Thanks to Gwent Police for monitoring the situation."

UPDATE: 12.05pm.

Here is some more Twitter reaction about the ongoing situation.

In such a beautiful area it's such a shame, got to be honest I'm believer in if they want it then make it legal & give them the proper space to put it on so it can be policed/managed properly, sad thing now is that there'll probably be all sorts of damage and rubbish left 🙁 https://t.co/1bVYMxLNiS — Nickynackynoo (@nicnacnoopixs) January 1, 2018

Thanks to these dullards, I've been awake since 3.30am. 11am and the beat goes on. If it's an *illegal* event, perhaps start arresting people for breaking the law? Just a thought. https://t.co/2YxFkVIH8u — Kerys Sheppard (@kerys1980) January 1, 2018

UPDATE: 11.30am

Force duty inspector with Gwent Police Ryan Francis has confirmed on Twitter that the event will "end soon".

We are aware of a music event in the Talywain area of @gppontypool. We expect it to end soon. Officers will remain at the location to ensure public safety and to prevent any anti social behaviour pic.twitter.com/l6pV6xJXdv — Ryan Francis (@gpinsprfrancis) January 1, 2018

UPDATE:

Snatchwood ward councillor Gwyn Jenkins has provided this drone photo of the rave site.

He said: “As a long-time advocate of the British I know that the site is dangerous as I have been there.

“The loud music is annoying people definitely. I just hope nothing is damaged and nobody is hurt”.

He added that cars are circumventing the Gwent Police blockade by driving on a dirt track.

Pictures: Gwyn Jenkins

UPDATE

The rave has attracted opposition from nearby residents with more than 240 Facebook comments on the Talywain, Garndiffaith, Abersychan and Varteg Resident Group.

Former Abersychan councillor Wayne Tomlinson has lived in the British area for more than 22 years.

Speaking to the Argus, he has raised concerns about the factory, describing it as “dangerous” and called for Gwent Police to do more to control the rave.

As previously reported, Torfaen County Borough Council ringfenced listed buildings in the British last year over public safety and vandalism concerns.

This included the former engine house and National Coal Board buildings.

Mr Tomlinson added residents are concerned about the “mess left behind” and that the rave backs the case for Torfaen council to ringfence the entire British site.

Pastor John, of Noddfa Baptist Church in Abersychan, was also woken by the loud music.

Intense banging has woken me up! Sound like an old school rave? @gppontypool @AbersychanWard #bassinyourfaceabersychan — Pastor John (@NoddfaJohn) January 1, 2018

GWENT Police are at the scene of an illegal rave which is taking place in the former ETM factory at the British site in Talywain, Torfaen.

According to reports from witnesses, around 1,000 people have been there all night to bring in the New Year.

Gwent Police have blocked off access to the site for vehicles on Farm Road but more than one hundred cars are parked leading to the site.

Our reporter Chris Binding was at the scene at 9am and said more people were still arriving.

New Years rave at the former ETM factory at the British site in Torfaen. People are still arriving. Reports indicate the event has been going on all night with music blasting. @AbersychanWard @southwalesargus pic.twitter.com/dqkDFpn7uT — Christopher Binding (@ArgusCBinding) January 1, 2018

We also recieved reports that Gwent Police blocked off access to the Big Arch at around 4.30am this morning

Gwent Police are still in attendance and have been contacted for comment.