THE ROOF of a three-storey building on Goldtops Road in Newport was damaged after a fire broke out last night.

South Wales Fire and Rescue (SWFR) firefighters from Malpas, Maindee, Duffryn and Cwmbran attended the scene of the incident after a call came through at 11.26pm.

A spokeswoman from SWFR said the roof of the building was "severely damaged" during the blaze.

A resident, who didn't wish to be named, said the fire was "very bad" and that the "whole roof is gone".

He said the fire, which he saw at around 12.30am, was on a "a big house".