A SCHOOL celebrated the end of term by holding their very own Christmas grotto.

St Gabriel's RC Primary School, in Ringland, Newport, held a grotto on the school stage and children from the foundation phase had a visit and gift from Father Christmas.

The grotto was built by the school cook Christina Eales, who has a background in events, and she was helped by her family members and the Friends of St Gabriel's - which is the school's Parents and Teachers Association.

The event saw Father Christmas visit the school and greet the children and bring a sack of presents to the key stage 2 children.

Deputy head of the school Maria Harris, said: "Christina wanted to make something really special for the children. Father Christmas visited and met with children from the foundation phase and gave them a gift and brought a sack of presents to hand round to the rest of the children.

"It was all put together last night and we had a lot of support from people. We are really touched by the community's support, it goes to show the great people who are involved with the school.

"Plus it was a fantastic way for the children to enjoy the last day of term before Christmas."