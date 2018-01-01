The MET Office has issued a yellow warning for wind for Wednesday.

The warning, which covers all areas of Gwent, will be in place on Wednesday from midnight to 10pm.

A spokeswoman for the MET office said: "A swathe of strengthening winds is expected to affect England and Wales, arriving in the west initially before pushing eastwards during the early hours of Wednesday.

"Particularly strong and gusty winds could be associated with heavy, blustery showers on Wednesday.

"Gusts of 50 to 60 mph are likely quite widely within the warning area, whilst gusts of 70 to 80 mph may affect exposed coastal areas in the west and south."