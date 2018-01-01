THE first day of 2018 was a very special date for a group of parents in Gwent as they welcomed a child in their families.

The first baby born on New Year’s Day at the Royal Gwent Hospital was Reuben Isaac Olsen, who arrived at 12.22am.

First-time mum Emma McInerney said that Reuben, who weighed seven pounds and 15 ounces, is “really good”.

The 28-year-old said: “He is very peaceful and has been having naps.

“He was 11 days over, he was due on December 21.”

Ms McInerney, from Bedwas, said that the staff at the hospital had been “fabulous” and thanked them.

Reuben, the son of Stuart Olsen, was one of three babies born at the Royal Gwent Hospital on New Year’s Day.

Rhian and Jimmy Daniel welcomed their third child, Hugo James Daniel, at 2.25am on Monday.

Mrs Daniel, from Magor, said that it was a “quick” delivery and that Hugo was born an hour after they arrived at the hospital.

The 35-year-old said: “He is very placid and has been sleeping lots.

“He was 11 days over, he was due on December 21 so we thought he was going to be a Christmas baby.”

The mum said that his two sisters – Eliza, 4, and Molly, who is 20-months-old – will adore Hugo, who weighed eight pounds and 14 ounces.

At 4.59pm, Heidi Newman became the third baby to be born at the hospital in Newport, weighing seven pounds.

Mum-of-three Rachael Newman, of Pentwynmawr, near Newbridge, said it was a “long delivery” as Heidi was “being awkward”.

She said: “It has been the worst of the three, but she is such a little angel.

“As a New Year baby, there will always be a party for her.”

Mrs Newman said that Heidi, the daughter of Oliver Newman, was born on her due date.