FISHERMEN based in Monmouthshire have been left 'devastated' after thieves stole a boat and trailer.

The items are believed to have been stolen from Black Rock Lave Net Fishery's compound in Black Rock Road sometime on New Year's Eve.

The boat, which has the name SALAR 2 on the side, was washed up as a wreck 15 years ago and restored by the group.

Martin Morgan, secretary of the fishery, said the boat was "very special to us."

He said: "This is devastating for the fishermen as the boat is an essential part of the fishing ,she was a great boat to fish from and a great sea boat.

"Our equipment had been kept in the same place in the close season for 20 plus years with no problems.

"The boat has the name SALAR 2 on the side and a Welsh flag sticker , she is grey and has a very deep keel."

Gwent police has issued an appeal for information.

A spokeswoman for the force said: "We’re appealing for information following the theft of a fishing boat and trailer from a fishery’s compound on Black Rock Road in Portskewett.

"The boat and trailer were stolen between the morning of Saturday 29th December 2017 and 2.15pm on Monday 1st January 2018.

"The fibreglass boat is approximately 17 feet long and has a very deep keel. It is light grey in colour and is named Salar. The single axel trailer is grey in colour.

"The approximate value of the vehicles stolen is £1000."

If anyone has any information please call 101, quoting log 342 1/1/18 or you can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

If anyone has any information please contact the fishermen on 0778867001.