Get involved with the news in your community

IF YOU want to share your view memories, phone 01633 777238, e-mail nowandthen@southwalesargus.co.uk or write to Samantha Newman, South Wales Argus, Cardiff Road, Newport, NP20 3QN, by Friday January 5.

NOW AND THEN: Where is this Gwent scene?

We use cookies to give you the best experience on our website and bring you more relevant advertising.

AD BLOCKER INTERFERENCE DETECTED

Your ad blocker is interfering with the operation of this site. Please disable it or whitelist this site. Thank you.