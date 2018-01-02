A MAN has been arrested following a rave at a former Torfaen factory site which attracted around 1,000 partygoers on New Year’s Eve.

As previously reported, the event happened at the former British Works ETM factory in the British site, near Talywain, with more than 100 cars lining Farm Road.

Residents up to five miles away posted about noise on social media, with many ravers still heading to the site in the early hours of New Year’s Day.

Gwent Police received reports of a “large gathering” at 1am on Monday, January 1 and the force have released an official statement.

A police spokeswoman said: “So far, one 22-year-old man from Hampshire has been arrested on suspicion of criminal damage and has been released under investigation.

"Officers worked throughout the night and morning to try and prevent additional persons attending, to bring the event to a peaceful end as well as obtaining evidence for the investigation post event.

“We are obviously aware of the disruption caused for residents and will be working with the property owners to try and prevent a repeat of a similar event.”