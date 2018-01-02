A BOY has died, police confirm, following a large emergency service presence over the weekend.

As previously reported an air ambulance and Gwent Police attended an address in Claremont, Malpas on Saturday afternoon.

At the time, a Welsh Ambulance Service spokesman confirmed a male was taken to the Royal Gwent Hospital via emergency ambulance.

A Gwent Police spokeswoman today confirmed that a boy has died.

“There was a non-suspicious death of a boy at a house on Claremont, Newport, on the afternoon of Saturday, December 30," she said.

As the death was non-suspicious, the spokeswoman added, police will not be releasing further detail.