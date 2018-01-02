A CHARITY race night is set to be held to raise for a Caldicot man who has been paralysed from the chest down after falling four metres off a ladder in New Zealand.

The horse racing event will take place at Caldicot Town Football Club on Saturday, February 3, and will include a performance by a DJ.

Doors open at 6.30pm before the first race at 7.30pm.

It will raise money towards an appeal to bring back home Matthew Williamson, who had been living and working in New Zealand for the past two years, when on November 28 he fell from a ladder after hitting his head on a hatch door and damaged his spinal cord.

A fundraising page set up in support of Mr Williamson has since raised more than $26,000 New Zealand dollars.

Money raised will go towards the cost of his flight home and treatment.

Visit the fundraising page at givealittle.co.nz/cause/lets-get-matthew-home. Tickets are available from Caldicot Football Club in Jubilee Way, Caldicot.