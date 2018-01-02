VISITORS to Newport Wetlands will soon be charged to use the car park.

From January 22, parking will cost £3 for the day.

However, it will remain free for members of The Royal Society for the Protection of Birds (RSPB).

Helen Gottschalk, visitor experience manager at Newport Wetlands, said: "The RSPB is a charity and needs support and income to help it continue its vital nature conservation work and manage fantastic visitor and educational facilities like the ones here at Newport Wetlands.

"By supporting us you are helping to support our wonderful wildlife and give nature a home."

She said around 4,500 school children visit the centre on educational visits and that around 100,000 people visit every year.

Parking will also remain free for educational visits.

Under the changes, visitors now go through a barrier to enter the car park.

Before leaving, they will need to come to the visitor centre to get a token to open the barrier at the exit.

The car park opening times are between 9am and 5pm.