UPDATE: 9.15pm

The bridge has now closed to all eastbound traffic. It is currently closed to lorries and other large vehicles.

20:56 update: M4 Second Severn Crossing: OPEN to all traffic.. M48 Severn Bridge: CLOSED to all eastbound traffic.. — The Severn Bridges (@2SevernBridges) January 2, 2018

3.30pm

A LANE is currently closed on the M48 old Severn Bridge due to strong winds.

The closure, which is in place both ways, is in place between Junction 1 B4461 and Junction 2 A466 Newhouse Roundabout.

The lane is closed to protect vehicles from being blown into adjacent lanes. Speed limit is set to 40mph.