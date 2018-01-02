UPDATE: 9.15pm
The bridge has now closed to all eastbound traffic. It is currently closed to lorries and other large vehicles.
20:56 update: M4 Second Severn Crossing: OPEN to all traffic.. M48 Severn Bridge: CLOSED to all eastbound traffic..— The Severn Bridges (@2SevernBridges) January 2, 2018
3.30pm
A LANE is currently closed on the M48 old Severn Bridge due to strong winds.
The closure, which is in place both ways, is in place between Junction 1 B4461 and Junction 2 A466 Newhouse Roundabout.
The lane is closed to protect vehicles from being blown into adjacent lanes. Speed limit is set to 40mph.
