A WOMAN was rescued from an Abergavenny mountain on New Year's Eve after suffering a serious leg injury.

Longton Mountain Rescue Team, who are based in the town, were called out to assist the woman, who is believed to be in her 40s and from Bristol.

She had been walking on the mountain with her family, and was treated at the scene by a team doctor before being stretchered down the mountain.

She was then taken by the Maritime and Coastguard Agency Helicopter 187 to Nevill Hall Hospital.

Longtown MRT team leader Luke Lewis said: “2017 was one of our busiest years yet and our final call out was just hours away from the New Year. We would like to wish her a speedy recovery.”

Longtown MRT is funded almost entirely by public donations and made up of highly trained volunteers who are on call 24/7.