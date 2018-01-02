A TREDEGAR man who died following an accident at a sawmills has been named.

The inquest into the death of Roman Grzegorz Kokot was opened and adjourned by Herefordshire Coroner’s Court last week.

The 32-year-old man died following an accident at Pontrilas Sawmills, in Hereford, on December 20, when emergency services were called to the sawmills to reports of an industrial incident.

A coroner’s officer said Grzegorz Kokot was a sawmill worker and lived in Heather Close, in Sirhowy, Tredegar. He was from Poland.

The accident is the subject of a joint police and Health and Safety Executive investigation.

The ambulance service said the man had become trapped beneath a large piece of machinery. He was confirmed dead at the scene.