THE funeral of popular former Blackwood teacher Peggy Dash will be held on Wednesday, January 17.

Mrs Dash, who died last month aged 95, taught at Blackwood Junior School for about 30 years from the 1950s until the 1980s.

Her funeral will be held at St Margaret’s Church in Blackwood, the same church where her son, former Argus photographer Peter Dash, was laid to rest funeral just five months ago.

Born Peggy Taylor, Mrs Dash grew up in Abertillery, and married Albert Macauley ‘Mac’ Dash in 1944. Mr Dash died in 2009.

The service will begin at 11.30am. Everyone who remembers Mrs Dash, described by daughter-in-law Christine as "everyone's favourite teacher", and would like to join others to pay tribute to her is welcome.