A BARN containing 40 tonnes of hay, a tractor and bulldozer went up in flames yesterday.

Five fire engines and one water carrier were sent to the "large fire" at a barn off King Road in Penpergwm, near Abergavenny, at around 10.45am yesterday.

Firefighters battled the blaze in the 15x14 metre barn for four hours and 30 minutes, leaving the scene at around 3.15pm.

They used four jets, three breathing apparatus and two PPV fans to bring the blaze under control.

The B4598 was closed while fire crews brought the blaze under control.

Firefighters will also be returning to the site at around 10am this morning to re-inspect the barn.

Nobody was injured.