AN ELDERLY woman was knocked unconscious when she was robbed on her way to church in Newport on New Year's Eve.

The 72-year-old woman was on her way to the Emmanuel Evangelical Church in Rutland Place, Newport, with her husband when she was assaulted and robbed around 7pm.

A spokeswoman for Gwent police said: "The victim’s handbag is still missing and we are urging members of the public to keep an eye out for it in their gardens in and around the locality of the attack.

"The handbag is black faux leather and from Marks & Spencer, it’s medium in size with pink lining.

"We are appealing for any witnesses to the incident or anyone who may have knowledge of the person responsible, to please get in touch by contacting Gwent Police on 101 quoting log: 345 31/12/17."