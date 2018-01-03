MEET our South Wales Argus Camera Club member Stephen Davies.

Mr Davies is from Nantyglo, Blaenau Gwent, aged 39 and works as a graphic designer and photographer.

Mr Davies says: “I am a photographer based in Nantyglo, South Wales and totally passionate about photography with over 20 Years’ Experience. “I provide a professional photography service including weddings, commercial, family, pets, fashion and product photography to name but a few.

“Photography is not just another job for me, photography has been a passion and hobby for many years.”

Q. How did you get into photography?

A. Although photography has always surrounded me as a child from my parents taking photos, I never really was interested myself until the digital age. The thought of being able to take a photo and manipulate it on the computer gave me endless amounts of ideas. A lot of my earlier photos was almost always photoshopped in one way or another, these days I tend to not use photoshop so much and aim on getting things right in the camera.

Q. What camera do you use?

A. I use a Nikon D750 24mp Full Frame, Olympus E-M10 mkii 16mp mirrorless & DJI Phantom 3 4k 12mp Drone

Q. What is your favourite subject to photograph?

A. Portraits mostly, but since I obtained a drone last year I have been enjoying landscapes

Q. Why did you join the camera club?

A. I wanted to share the local landscape photos I take and to see the work others do locally

Q. Where was the last place you took a photograph?

A. Just down the road from where I live in Cwmcelyn