AN "inspirational" mum who has campaigned to get defibrillators into every secondary school after her 15-year-old son died, says she is proud of having a successful 2017 filled with events.

June Thomas, of Oakdale, lost her son Jack when he died suddenly from a suspected heart problem in February 2012.

She and her husband Grant subsequently launched Jack’s Appeal – backed by the Argus – and raised more than £32,500 in a little over a year.

The campaign has defibrillators installed into all Gwent secondary schools and has also seen defibrillators installed in primary schools.

2017 has seen Mrs Thomas hold a variety of events for Jack's Appeal and her Valleys charity CRY (Cardiac Risk in the Young), including a charity ball for Jack on what would have been his 21st birthday and several events at primary schools where defibrillators were donated.

Mrs Thomas – who celebrated her 50th birthday in March – was also awarded the BEM for her fundraising efforts and also attended one of HM the Queen's garden parties.

To date, Mrs Thomas has raised more than £69,000 for CRY, which pays for a specialist heart screening team to attend schools to screen pupils for underlying and undiagnosed heart defects.

Added to this, she has also raised more than £67,000 for Jack’s Appeal, which supports the purchase of defibrillators for schools across Gwent, which has so far delivered 49 machines to schools.

Mrs Thomas is also currently supporting lead petitioner Phil Hill in campaigning to the Welsh Government to introduce Jack’s Law, which would make it a legal duty for all Welsh public buildings to have a defibrillator.

And towards the end of the year, she was donated £3,000 at an awards ceremony by the Freemasons to put towards CRY to help pay for screenings, as the price of them is rising to £5,000 a session.

Speaking about her goals for 2018, Mrs Thomas said she is determined to carry on fundraising and supplying primary schools and public area with defibrillators.

She said: "The Freemasons' donation went to CRY, which will go towards the next heart screening. This is taking place on February 10, 2018 at Oakdale Surgery.

"It has been a good year, apart from the screening I do not have any major plans for 2018 but to carry on.

"It is a bit difficult as I am not a large charity so I can't hold massive fundraising events. It's hard as I have to get £10,000 from somewhere for the charities each year, but I do have amazing family and friends and the support behind me."