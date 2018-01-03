GWENT Police responded to nearly 4,000 calls and arrested more than 200 people over the Christmas period, it has been revealed.

Between Christmas Eve and January 1, 3,869 calls were made to the force, the majority relating to public safety and welfare which included calls about missing people, domestic incidents and suspicious behaviour.

A total of 206 people were also arrested over the period, Gwent police stated on Twitter.

Thanking the public for their support, the force tweeted: "Our custody units were also busy with 206 people arrested, spending time in our cells in connection with a variety of offences.

"Thanks to all of you who helped us with our enquiries and for your support with ongoing investigations at this particularly demanding time.

"We are here 24/7, if you don’t need urgent assistance or have a general enquiry dial 101 but in an emergency always dial 999.

"If you are deaf, hard of hearing or have a speech impediment you can use a text phone to call the Typetalk emergency line on 18000."