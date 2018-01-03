GWENT Police have renewed their appeal for information about 28-year-old Kyron Bromley from Newport who is on a wanted list.

They would like to speak to him in relation to conspiracy to supply drugs.

Following the Days of Action in December to disrupt and dismantle Urban Street Gangs operating in the Western Bay area of South Wales, together with Gwent Police, South Wales Police are looking for Mr Bromley who is on Operation Blue Thames most wanted list.

The operation led to 66 arrested across the Swansea, Neath, Newport and London area, as it targeted gangs that exploit and prey on some of the most vulnerable people in society.

Crimestoppers are offering a reward of up to £1,000 for information that leads to the arrest or charge of a person responsible for crime.

Anyone with information should call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 and quote reference 1700375008