UPDATE 9pm

The road is now open.

A spokeswoman for the Welsh Ambulances Service said: "An ambulance took one patient from the scene to Neville Hall."

______________________________

POLICE are asking drivers to seek alternative routes following reports of a crash in Pontypool.

There is heavy traffic due to a multi-vehicle accident between the Albion Road and the A4043 and is congestion on the A472 from Pontypool to the Crumlin Road.

The road will be closed whilst vehicles are being recovered.

Police had put a detour in operation in the area but there are reports that they are now directing traffic past the scene.

A spokeswoman for the Welsh Ambulances Service said: "We were called at 5.21pm to a four vehicle RTC. There is a rapid response vehicle on the scene."