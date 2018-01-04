A CONVENIENCE store next to Newport bus station has been refused permission to be allowed to sell alcohol as late at 4am.

Muhammad Salman had applied to Newport City Council to extend the licensing hours of Sam Convenience Store in Upper Dock Street to between 8am and midnight Monday, Tuesday and Thursday, 2am on Wednesday and 4am on Friday and Saturday, as well as between 9am and midnight on Sundays.

Currently the shop is allowed to sell alcohol between 8am and 10.30pm Monday to Saturday and 10am and 10.30pm on Sundays.

But, following objections from Gwent Police, Aneurin Bevan University Health Board and the council's licensing department over the potential impact on street drinking and public safety, Newport City Council's Licensing Sub-Committee refused the application on Tuesday, January 2.

Speaking at the meeting PC Rhiannon Hurst of Gwent Police said the plan would "undermine" efforts to cut anti-social behaviour in the city centre. She added she was concerned it would allow people to buy alcohol to drink in the street while waiting for a taxi after being out at bars and clubs in the city centre.

"To provide alcohol for that amount of time, it's not even a small variation in time, will only impact strongly on street drinking," she said.

PC Hurst added she believed the application would be "incredibly detrimental" to the council's application for purple flag accreditation, which recognises areas with a varied, safe and enjoyable nightlife.

And council licensing officer William Lewis said there was no way staff at the shop would be able to control where and how the alcohol was drunk.

"It will only result in greater problems in the city centre because of the availability of cheap alcohol, especially in the weekend," he said.

Committee members were united in their opposition to the plan, with Liswerry's Cllr Allan Morris calling the application "totally and utterly unsatisfactory".

In the application Mr Salman, who did not attend Tuesday's meeting and was unavailable for comment afterwards, said he planned to install a hatch on the shop which would be used late at night.