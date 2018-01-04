EFFORTS to stamp out anti-social behaviour in the centre of Newport have been “ineffective”, a report has said.

Newport City Council introduced its city centre Public Space Protection Order (PSPO), banning street drinking, “aggressive begging”, fly-posting and other anti-social behaviour, in November 2015.

A controversial proposal to completely ban rough sleeping and begging was dropped following an outcry.

But now a report to be presented to the council says, more than two years after the order was implemented, police and council officers believe it has been “ineffective” in tackling anti-social behaviour in the city centre.

And a suggestion to ban begging of any kind in the area is to be considered by the local authority.

The report into the three-year order, which will expire in November this year, will be discussed at a meeting of the council’s Overview and Scrutiny Management Committee on Monday.

It says begging and street drinking are both still problems in the city centre and the unclear definition of what constitutes “aggressive begging” is cited as a particular concern for police.

The report adds: “Police and wardens state that the current restriction of ‘aggressive begging’ is very difficult to prove and unless they have a witness willing to give a statement they invariably cannot prove any breach.

“It is suggested that in order the current PSPO restriction enforceable, then either that it should become a blanket ‘no begging’, or at least to extend the restriction to explicitly prohibit begging within the vicinity, say within five or 10 metres, of a cash machine.”

Members are also being asked to consider introducing a new restriction on “gang anti-social behaviour”, requiring any groups of three or more people to disperse when ordered to by police. A similar requirement is already in place in Pill as part of a second PSPO covering the area, which was introduced in July last year.

The report says: “Gang anti-social behaviour appears to be a persistent problem especially in late afternoons and evenings.

“The police state that 29 per cent of the calls they receive in the city centre relate to gang/youth anti-social behaviour occurring from 3pm and peaking at about 8pm daily.

“Youths loitering near fast food outlets/ bus stations are the subject of many complaints from members of the public and business owners who are either confronted by gangs or feel intimidated by their presence when walking past them.

“The anti-social behaviour is worse at weekends, extending from the early to late evenings.

“High Street has been and remains the highest area for recorded anti-social behaviour in the city centre.”

Committee members will be asked to sign off plans to launch a public consultation into proposed changes to the order. The consultation will run for two months and report back in April.

Gwent Police’s Newport city centre inspector, John Davies, said: “PSPOs are being used to protect the public from behaviour that is having, or is likely to have, a detrimental effect on the quality of life of those in the local area and is persistent and unreasonable, or is likely to be.

“Both PSPOs in Newport have been implemented to tackle specific issues such as on street drinking and the related anti-social behaviour and intimidating begging.

“A PSPO gives us and our partners, such as designated council officers, extra powers to use if we feel the legislation we currently have is not proving effective enough.

“We are constantly reviewing our anti-social behaviour and crime figures throughout Newport and are looking at the key concerns to ensure the orders best assist us with any persistent issues.

“We will continue to work closely with our partner agencies such as Newport City Council to consult with the public before an order is implemented or extended.”

The report shows police, between April 2016 and October 2017, seized alcohol in the city centre 2,037 times.

Officers also issued six fines for street drinking, during the same period, while council wardens recorded 46 cases of street drinking and issued nine fines.

And police recorded 28 cases of begging and ordered people to move on 180 times over the same time span. Wardens recorded 20 incidents of begging, including one of aggressive begging.

The order also banned touting for donations, fly-posting and walking dogs off leads.

Concerns around issues covered by the PSPO can be reported to police on 101. In an emergency dial 999.