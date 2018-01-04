ROBBERS staged a mountain bike crash before stealing a rucksack from a man.

The incident happened at around 3.20pm yesterday on the canal path near The Crown pub in Sebastopol, Pontypool.

Matthew Havard, chief inspector in the force control room at Gwent police, said a man was lying on the floor with a mountain bike on top of him in the "sneaky" robbery.

Do you want to talk about the incident? Call us on 01633 77726

The second offender was seen asking if he could help.

When the victim, a 43-year-old man, approached, the robber on the ground stood up holding a knife to steal the rucksack.

The rucksack contained a bank card, mobile phone and keys.

Inspector Havard said: "The incident looks as if it has caused some concern on social media but we would like to stress no one was injured.

"It was a pretty nasty incident involving a knife but no one was stabbed or injured."

Inquiries to find the offenders are ongoing. Anyone with information can call police on 101.